Now we have also hit the evaders head-on

The deputy of the Bancada Cyan, Christian Guevara affirmed that during the ARENA and FMLN governments, tax evasion was a common practice, which directly affected the development and well-being of the population.

«The streets that we did not have. The missing schools. The cops they didn’t hire. They were because every year 2 billion dollars escaped. Now we have also hit the evaders head-on. Do some really want to go back to the past?” questioned the legislator.

Guevara reacted to the cover of Diario El Salvador, which highlights that at the end of April, tax collection has exceeded the projections of the Ministry of Finance by $15.5 million.

In addition, he assured that thanks to the tax policies implemented by the Government of President Nayib Bukele, greater efficiency has been achieved in tax collection and tax evasion is being combated effectively.

