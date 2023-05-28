NRW and Bavaria develop “ChatGPT analogue” for the judiciary

In a research project, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria are developing and testing a language model specially tailored to the needs of the judiciary (“generative language model of the judiciary”). This was announced by the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of Justice. According to the justice ministers of the two countries, the aim of the AI ​​project is, among other things, to relieve the courts in mass proceedings.

Testing based on several pilot projects

At the 2nd Digital Summit on May 25th, 2023, it was decided to prioritize the Generative Language Model of Justice (GSJ), according to a statement from the North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of Justice. To finance the research project, North Rhine-Westphalia and Bavaria would apply for funds from the digitization initiative for the judiciary. The model should be tested on the basis of several pilot projects, the design of which is based on user needs using legal design thinking methods. “With our project, we want to simplify access to justice in the long term. At the same time, we want to relieve our courts, which are heavily burdened by mass proceedings and new criminal phenomena,” explained the justice ministers of the two countries, Benjamin Limbach (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen) and Georg Eisenreich (CSU). .

Scientific leadership of the University of Cologne and the Technical University of Munich

On a scientific level, the project will be carried out by the University of Cologne under the direction of Barbara Dauner-Lieb, Chair of Civil Law, Commercial and Corporate Law, Labor Law and European Private Law Development, and by the Technical University of Munich under the direction of the Legal-Tech experts Matthias Grabmair, informed the two countries.