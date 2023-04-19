NRW school minister comments on canceled Abitur exams

The course of the breakdown

The school minister said in the press conference that the technical platform for the Abitur exams has been provided by an external IT service provider since 2018. The schools should always be able to download the tasks the day before the written exam. On Tuesday, the ministry was informed by the service provider at 2:10 p.m. that there were problems at some schools.

Feller also referred to speculation about the cause of the error. One of them was that the workflow had not been tested. According to the school minister, there was a test with 300 schools in autumn, especially in chemistry. A video – suspected to be the cause of the download problems – was part of a retreat, but the ministry doesn’t believe that wasn’t the problem.

Consideration of sugar festival

Since the new Abitur exam date for Muslim schoolchildren next Friday collides with the Sugar Festival, the ministry is offering make-up appointments if desired.

No new high school assignments

One of the worst-case scenarios that everyone involved played out is that the Abitur could not be legally secure because some teachers are said to have tried to help each other out and are said to have sent the downloads by e-mail. Which is usually not particularly safe.

But Feller emphasizes that the schools are required to keep the assignments under wraps. So far, she sees no reason to take on new tasks. If something should change in this situation and tasks should already be known among students, there are already finished, alternative tasks. The tweet about an alleged leak of the tasks is said to be fake, that doesn’t fit the tasks, said the minister.

Further Abi exams probably not endangered

According to the minister, the Abitur exams in other subjects are not at risk. According to Feller, today’s download for the next round tomorrow, Thursday, has been running without any problems.

Statement by the minister the evening before