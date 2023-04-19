NS commemoration: Poland, Israel and Germany shake hands

On the 80th anniversary of the uprising of the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto against the Nazis, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier called on democratic states to unite in the face of the war in Ukraine. “Never again, that means that there must be no criminal war of aggression like Russia’s against Ukraine in Europe,” said Steinmeier on Wednesday at the official commemoration in Warsaw. It means that Germany, together with Poland and other allies, stands firmly on the side of Ukraine.

Steinmeier, together with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Israel’s President Izchak Herzog, commemorated the fighters and the dead at the event at the famous monument to the heroes of the ghetto, where Willy Brandt once fell on his knees. Together they laid wreaths, bowed and joined hands in a symbolic threesome gesture, as sports teams do, invoking team spirit before the competition begins.

The liberal democracies are strong when they act together and united, said Steinmeier. “That’s what I mean when I talk about our responsibility to history.” He was the first German representative ever to speak at the commemoration ceremony in the Polish capital. Previously, he met with survivors of the Holocaust in Warsaw.

In his speech, the German head of state asked for forgiveness for the crimes committed by the Germans and underlined Germany’s responsibility for remembrance: “For us Germans, responsibility for our history knows no bounds.”

At the same time he appealed to the neighbors to continue the reconciliation work. The work of atonement must be preserved, he said. Between Poland and Germany, the debate about reparations payments flares up again and again, and in a more heated tone. After a meal together with Duda and Herzog after the commemoration, Steinmeier explained that it had been agreed not only to continue the reconciliation work, but also to pass it on to the next generation.

The commemoration ceremony in the open air at the memorial in Warsaw lasted around two and a half hours, at which Duda, Herzog and the chairman of the International Auschwitz Committee, Marian Turski, spoke, among others. Turski also drew a connection between the Nazis’ war of extermination and today’s struggles in Ukraine. Resisting hatred means saying no today to the violation of human rights and the occupation of the neighbor’s land, said the Holocaust survivor.

In his speech, Poland’s President Duda paid tribute to the courage of the resistance fighters in the Warsaw Ghetto and elsewhere. One should never forget the courage and bravery of the Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto. Israel’s President Herzog said: “The human spirit won here.”

When the National Socialists wanted to deport the last residents of the Jewish ghetto in Warsaw to the death camps on April 19, 1943, the people in the sealed-off area resisted. They were able to keep up the resistance for four weeks before the ghetto was completely destroyed by the Nazis. Around 56,000 people were killed in the fighting or were deported.

In the early evening, the three presidents attended a service together in Warsaw’s Nozyk Synagogue, the only one in this part of the city that survived the Second World War. Afterwards, Duda, Herzog and Steinmeier also wanted to attend a memorial concert by Israeli and Polish musicians together.