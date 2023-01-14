Home News Ñuble Film Festival begins this weekend with performances in Chillán and communes – La Discusión
News

Ñuble Film Festival begins this weekend with performances in Chillán and communes – La Discusión

by admin
Ñuble Film Festival begins this weekend with performances in Chillán and communes – La Discusión

Likewise, workshops have been taking place during the week and the third version of Confluencias, a meeting for filmmakers that has prominent mentors. The complete schedule is contained in www. nublecine.cl.

From the production of the event, they highlighted that “the best national film productions are in Ñuble, the titles that will be on display are: Fever by Elisa Eliash, Vieja Viejo by Ignacio Pávez, So Unclean and So Happy by Wincy Oyarce, Under Suspicion: Zokunentu by Daniel Díaz and 1976 by Manuela Martelli. In the same way, Friday and Saturday will be able to see the batches of short films in competition”.

As the artistic director of the Ñuble Film Festival did this Wednesday, Tomás Alzamora, from the organization they emphasized that all the films that are being shown have no place in local theaters, so the effort to count with them it has been very well received by the public that has come to the different exhibitions.

See also  Chiara Gualzetti, the investigating judge: "Assassin capable of understanding, he acted with extreme violence and determination"

You may also like

Hainan’s GDP is expected to grow by 9.5%...

BRICS President, Cyril Ramaphosa’s promises to Africa

They use ChatGPT, the most advanced chatbot in...

“They shoot them like animals”: massacre in Ayacucho,...

Matthei on Boric: “He doesn’t know how to...

Cultivate yourself: The world champion at the Golden...

The new route 555 that allows you to...

Prince Harry assured that he removed from his...

Algeria Welcomes Africa in Colourful Opening Ceremony

When Wang Hao participated in the joint discussion...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy