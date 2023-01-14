Likewise, workshops have been taking place during the week and the third version of Confluencias, a meeting for filmmakers that has prominent mentors. The complete schedule is contained in www. nublecine.cl.

From the production of the event, they highlighted that “the best national film productions are in Ñuble, the titles that will be on display are: Fever by Elisa Eliash, Vieja Viejo by Ignacio Pávez, So Unclean and So Happy by Wincy Oyarce, Under Suspicion: Zokunentu by Daniel Díaz and 1976 by Manuela Martelli. In the same way, Friday and Saturday will be able to see the batches of short films in competition”.

As the artistic director of the Ñuble Film Festival did this Wednesday, Tomás Alzamora, from the organization they emphasized that all the films that are being shown have no place in local theaters, so the effort to count with them it has been very well received by the public that has come to the different exhibitions.