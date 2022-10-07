Listen to the audio version of the article

As international tension between Russia and Ukraine grows, concern over a possible nuclear attack or accident grows, but pharmacists and doctors agree to reassure Italians about the country’s ability to provide iodoprophylaxis in case of need: There is no shortage of iodine-based drugs, which is why stocking up is now useless and taking them without a prescription is harmful. So no to rushing to buy and do it yourself.

Iodoprophylaxis useful only in case of real risk

Iodoprophylaxis is an intervention for the protection of the thyroid gland that allows to minimize the effects in the population exposed to the release of iodine radioisotopes, but should only be carried out in case of real risk. “The stocks of iodine-based drugs in Italian pharmacies are not lacking – explains Marco Cossolo, president of Federfarma – but procuring them now is useless and taking such drugs without a real need is not only inappropriate, but also harmful. This is the indication that we pharmacists give to citizens when they ask us for advice on the subject ».

Extraordinary plan in the event of an actual radiation alarm

In Italy, he specifies, “in the event of an actual radiation alarm, there is an extraordinary distribution plan of iodine pills that also involves pharmacies, as is the case in countries where there are active plants”.

Beware of unjustified taking of medicines

The no to the race to buy also comes from endocrinologists. «Iodoprophylaxis protects the thyroid by inhibiting or reducing the absorption of radioactive iodine. In fact, iodine – explains Annamaria Colao, president of the Italian Society of Endocrinology (Sie) – is an essential micronutrient for the body and is taken by consuming foods that are rich in it. The thyroid is able to concentrate it, to use it when needed, but the thyroid is one of the main target organs of radiation damage.

During nuclear accidents, iodine-131 and cesium-137 are released into the atmosphere and carried by the winds, as seen with the Chernobyl and Fukushima accidents ”. In these cases, therefore, a prophylaxis based on potassium iodide is adopted which saturates the thyroid with iodine and prevents the entry of the radioactive one. «This – he continues – is only needed in the hours following the accident because after a few days the radioactivity decreases. But be careful because the unjustified intake of medicines can cause even serious alterations of the thyroid function ».