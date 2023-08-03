Home » Nuclear power plant restart cheaper than Habeck’s energy plans
News

by admin
Offshore wind power is becoming too expensive, nuclear power plants cheaper

Eight nuclear power plants could theoretically be put back into operation. Experts explain that this would be cheaper than Habeck’s initiatives. Because offshore wind power will be much more expensive than expected.

Published: 08/03/2023 – 12:25 p.m
Robert Habeck’s (Greens) energy policy is becoming increasingly chaotic and insane. Due to the high licensing rates for offshore wind farms, wind energy is becoming much more expensive than expected. Citizens and industry are therefore faced with ever higher costs for energy and electricity.

Habeck’s goals of cheap green electricity are not achievable at all, reports the BILD newspaper. Economist Daniel Stelter explains that the green energy policy is going in the wrong direction. The costs of 30 billion euros for offshore wind farms are far too high.

He explained to the Bild newspaper:

»The investment is only worthwhile if there is hope of lower energy costs in the future. But that is not the case. Due to double structures and expensive storage, electricity will be more expensive in the long term than in other locations where either the natural conditions are better or the politicians are smarter.«

Instead, it is much cheaper and smarter to restart the eight remaining nuclear power plants. That would cost less than two billion euros a year.

The return to nuclear energy would therefore significantly reduce electricity costs for citizens and industry.

