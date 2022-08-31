«With a truth operation we show the 14 sites distributed between South and North. Some are old sites and some are new. There are Monfalcone, Chioggia, San Benedetto del Tronto, Termoli, Brindisi, Palma di Montechiaro, Oristano, Borgo Sabotino ». This is what the Europa Verde co-spokesperson Angelo Bonelli says, showing the map in Piazza Venezia in Rome. «If today Calenda and Salvini say that this map is not correct, they will tell the Italians where they want to build the nuclear power plants. You don’t joke about energy, “he added. According to the plan of the center-right, Bonelli points out, therefore there are 14 power stations in as many locations indicated in the secret “map” prepared by Calenda, Berlusconi, Salvini and Meloni; “This is where the center-right wants to put the power stations but does not have the courage to say so.”

The locations identified to host the nuclear power plants are: Trino Vercellese, Caorso, Monfalcone, Chioggia, San Benedetto del Tronto, Termoli, Brindisi, Palma di Montechiaro, Scansano Jonico, Garigliano, Borgo Sabotino, Montalto di Castro, Scarlino, Oristano. «The leaders of Action Italia Viva, Calenda, and of the right wing Salvini, Berlusconi and Meloni have proposed a return to nuclear power in their electoral program – observed Bonelli -. In particular, Calenda proposed the construction of 7 nuclear power plants with a total of 40 GW. Calenda did not say two things: how much the nuclear program he proposed costs and where the nuclear power plants will be built ”.

The Danish study

“As reported by a study by the Danish Aarhus University on the project risks of the various technologies for electricity production, nuclear power is a real disaster in terms of rising costs and delays – he added -. Of the 180 nuclear plants surveyed by the study, for 117.6 GW of power, against initial investments for 459 billion dollars, there were overruns of 231 billion and for 9 out of 10 power plants more was spent than expected ». “For the Flamanville nuclear power plant, in France, with a 1.6 Gw third generation plus reactor, under construction since 2007 and whose works are not yet completed, the costs have gone from 3.7 billion euros to 19 billion euros – continued Ev’s co-spokesperson -. At the 1.6 Gw Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power plant in Finland, the cost went from € 3 billion to € 11 billion, which does not take into account financial charges. The Areva company went bankrupt due to the economic losses of the OL3 yard and was reorganized with two new newco. At Hinkley Point, England, two 1.6 Gw reactors are under construction, the works are not finished, but the costs have reached 26 billion pounds or 30 billion euros, a 50% increase compared to forecasts. “. According to Bonelli’s data, «the final average cost for 1 Gw of nuclear energy, taking the lowest cost as a reference, is 7 billion euros. Therefore, the final cost for the Calenda nuclear program of 40 Gw ranges from a minimum of € 275 billion to € 400 billion. Who will pay? in France nuclear power is entirely the responsibility of the state – he reiterated -. EDF, the French energy giant that manages nuclear power plants after a market capitalization of 3.1 billion euros and the nationalization of the remaining 16% of shares equal to 9 billion euros, suffered one of the losses in the first half of 2022 heavier than its history, 5.3 billion euros. In France, out of 58 nuclear reactors, a good part are stopped due to corrosion and drought (a 1 Gw reactor needs 1,800,000 liters of water per minute for cooling) ».