Listen to the audio version of the article

Yes to nuclear “Clean and safe” by the center-right, resorting to regasifiers but as a bridge solution for the center-left, no to drilling and new incinerators by the 5 Star Movement. It is the range of positions expressed by coalitions and parties in their electoral programs on energy and waste management.

Center-right: yes to “clean nuclear”

In point 11 of their electoral manifesto, the center right (“The challenge of energy self-sufficiency”) inserts, albeit in a nuanced way, the theme of nuclear energy speaking of “use of energy production through the creation of latest generation plants without vetoes and preconceptions, also evaluating the use of nuclear power clean”. The last option in a list of solutions in which we talk about “sustainable energy transition, increase in renewable energy production, diversification of energy supplies and implementation of a plan for energy self-sufficiency, full use of national resources, also through reactivation and new construction of natural gas wells with a view to sustainable use of sources, promoting energy efficiency and supporting European price-cap policies.

Among the center-right leaders it was Matteo Salvini who pushed the issue of nuclear power in Italy, banned by the 1987 referendum. In June, speaking at the Young Industrialists’ conference in Rapallo, he said: «The first Italian nuclear power plant? Do it in Milan, at my house, in my neighborhood in Baggio. Precisely in Milan, which is the capital of innovation ».

During the election campaign he reiterated his position: “Italy is the only one of the great countries in the world that says no to nuclear power for ideology not for science”. And to build a nuclear power plant «it takes seven years from the laying of the first stone. Within 7 years we could produce energy at a lower cost than today ».

Pd: solution-bridge regasification plants

The Democratic Party does not follow the center-right on a return to nuclear power. The Democrats, in their energy program, underline the theme of regasifiers “whose use appears necessary but on the condition that they constitute bridging solutions, that they remain active only a few years and that they can be demobilized well before 2050, precisely to do not interrupt the perspective of the ecological transition. The territories where they will be installed must also be involved in the decisions and adequately compensated for the economic and social impact through the establishment of an ad hoc fund “.