Nueva Ideas will guarantee order and compliance with statutes and regulations in Internal Elections 2023

The National Electoral Commission of Nueva Ideas informs that they will open an internal investigation process to guarantee order and compliance with the statutes and regulations of the 2023 Internal Elections.

“Those who seek to manipulate the registrant or the registration process, under any irregular figure that is not a clean campaign to ask for the vote, will be sanctioned with the maximum internal penalty and subject to the pertinent legal processes,” reads the statement published this Saturday. July 1, 2023.

This Saturday, the affiliates of the largest political force in El Salvador continue to approach and carry out the registration process, in order to participate in the internal process of said political institute.

The candidacies that result from this internal election will be presented between September 7 and October 26 of this year to run for the election of president, mayors and deputies on February 4 and March 3, 2024.

