Nuevas Ideas disqualifies deputy Rebeca Santos from participating in the 2024 elections

This Monday, July 31, the deputy of Nuevas Ideas, Erick García, presented a request to the Legislative Assembly to withdraw the constitutional jurisdiction, which corresponds to him as a legislator of the Republic of El Salvador.

“I come to present a document where I have my constitutional jurisdiction to the Board of Directors of this Assembly so that it is the one who requests the FGR to verify if there is any investigation process or crime against me”Garcia said.

“Alejandro Muyshondt, why in the screenshots where you allude that I was talking to a drug trafficker is there no name, phone number or photo? I do not appear in the publications you made, it is time for you to present the evidence”he added.

It should be noted that this arises after the national security adviser of the Presidency of the Republic, Alejandro Muyshdont, pointed out to the deputy of Nuevas Ideas of having ties to criminal groups and drug trafficking.

Given this, the National Electoral Commission of New Ideas issued a statement informing that an investigation process has been opened regarding the accusations made by Mr. Alejandro Muyshondt about the deputy Erick García.

With these actions, Nuevas Ideas ratifies its commitment to the exercise of justice and the Law, so that no official of the Legislative Assembly can be above those principles.

For his part, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, intervened in the scandal and issued a statement announcing an investigation process between both officials.

“Now, Mr. Alejandro Muyshondt must provide the chats WITHOUT THE NAME ERASED, in order to determine who the apparent drug trafficker in the conversations is.“said the president.

“If the deleted name is Deputy Erick García, he will be investigated for drug trafficking. If he is not deputy García, then Mr. Alejandro Muyshondt must answer why he falsely accused deputy García ”, pointed out.

now the lord @AMuyshondt You must provide the chats WITHOUT THE NAME REDACTED, in order to determine who is the apparent drug dealer in the conversations. If the deleted name is the deputy @ErickGarcia_NIthis will be investigated for drug trafficking. If it is not the deputy… https://t.co/tRhabAEPyK — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) August 1, 2023

For his part, the president of Nuevas Ideas, Xavi Zablah, reiterated that they will not allow corruption processes among the people who make up the largest party in El Salvador.

This project has cost us too much. Rest assured that we will always, ALWAYS do the right thing. https://t.co/fIYWbsXVRi — Xavi Zablah Bukele🇸🇻 (@XZablah) August 1, 2023

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

