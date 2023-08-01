Nuevas Ideas investigates its deputy Erick García for accusations of drug trafficking

Alejandro Muyshondt, national security adviser to the presidency of the Republic, accused the deputy of the pro-government Nuevas Ideas, Erick García, of alleged links to drug trafficking.

Nuevas Ideas reported on Monday that it had opened an investigation process into Muyshondt’s accusations. According to due process of law, the investigation should be carried out, ex officio, by the Attorney General of the Republic, Rodolfo Delgado.

The cyan awning asked Muyshondt to “provide the complete images of the conversations where a person is clearly seen talking about a drug trafficking case” and to “avoid deleting or covering up the names of the people involved in the aforementioned chats in order to clarify this accusation.

According to the statement, they will not allow any official to be “above” justice and the law, and will go “to the last legal consequences.”

Immediately, the President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), that “Now, Mr. @AMuyshondt must provide the chats WITHOUT THE NAME ERASED, in order to determine who the apparent drug trafficker in the conversations is.

If the deleted name is the deputy @ErickGarcia_NI, he will be investigated for drug trafficking.

If it is not Deputy Garcia, then Mr. @AMuyshondt must answer why he falsely accused Deputy Garcia.”

Four days after Alejandro Muyshondt published an alleged conversation about “108 packages” of alleged drugs, the deputy “categorically” denied the accusations, denounced Muyshondt in the Prosecutor’s Office for slander, simulation of crime and coercion, and asked the Assembly Legislative to take away the privilege that he enjoys, in his capacity as an elected deputy. Meanwhile, the Attorney General of the Republic, despite the public news of the accusations for drug trafficking, has not yet opened a file, no party is shown as an ombudsman.

With information from Digital News Agency -ADN-