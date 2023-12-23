Home » Nuevo San Vicente Subdivision delivers deeds to its first clients
News

Nuevo San Vicente Subdivision delivers deeds to its first clients

by admin
Nuevo San Vicente Subdivision delivers deeds to its first clients

In order to guarantee a decent medical service and infrastructure, the Municipal Works Directorate (DOM) delivered a specialized hemodialysis clinic in Tecoluca, San Vicente.

This modern building, located on 1st North Avenue and Libertad Street, in front of the municipal park, will provide treatments to more than 1,500 patients with chronic kidney disease.

“Now chronic kidney failure patients will no longer have to travel far, travel inconveniently and spend too much on transportation to receive their treatment,” said the DOM.

The health center has a pharmacy, nephrology office, health services, hemodialysis room, osmosis room, patient stabilization room, warehouse, waste collection and sterilization area.

“This is a dream come true for all patients who suffer from kidney failure disease in Tecoluca and surrounding places,” said Tecoluca representative Melba González.

It also includes a storage area for sterile material, storage for clean and dirty clothes, electrical room, sanitary services, internal gardens, toilet room, machine room and roof terrace, as administrative offices.

See also  Ivrea, the energy redevelopment works at the Lesca school have been completed

You may also like

National Fiscal Work Conference: Proactive fiscal policy will...

wo Stock Exchange Lounge: Nike | Intel |...

They ask for justice after the death of...

CEO behind Ozempic is person of the year...

Former justice minister Van Quickenborne violated his own...

Choco native John Arias, the third best player...

The Provincial CPPCC held the 27th enlarged meeting...

Wels driver (31) without a driver’s license or...

They launch a road safety campaign for this...

Cubans with I-220A traveled to the island and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy