‘nuisance’ sign at 18 with Libertador

Definitively, Santa Marta seems taken from the ‘Magical Realism’ of ‘Gabo’ but vice versa and if it continues like this, what a beautiful way to celebrate 500 Years. It is inadmissible that the 100 percent tourist city shows this type of scene in which a piece of tree accompanied by a bag serves to improvise a warning sign on one of the busiest and most important roads in Samaria. This ‘show’ has been taking place for several days at the intersection of Avenida del Libertador with Carrera 18, very close to the statue of ‘El Pibe’ and a few steps from the Instituto Magdalena District Educational Institution. But the worrying thing about the case is that, the days go by and the district authorities do not take the pertinent measures to avoid an accident, or to bring to bear whoever has the responsibility of making a ditch and not cover it as soon as possible. Let’s see how many days this sign lasts! Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen