Number of police officers will increase in the city of Quito

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapataand the elected mayor of Quito, Pabel Munozmet this April 26, 2023 at the Command of the National Police to address security related issues.

Zapata said at the press conference that the goal is to remove Quito the map of the most violent cities in Ecuador and lower levels of insecurity.

In this context, he indicated that at the end of May 1,126 police officers will join the District of Quito. For this, articulated work with the Municipality of the capital is required to have clear objectives. Zapata He referred to issues of vaccines and extortion, for example.

The Minister insisted on pointing out that insecurity is combated with resources and logistics and articulated work with the Municipality is important.

“We want to give a message that there is unity between the national government and the metropolitan government of Quitothat the public be calm,” he said. Zapata regarding the joint work that the authorities will promote to confront common crime.

Pabel Muñoz proposes to unify plans

«We have agreed that both the security plan that the National Police like the one we are developing for the city are unified. Be one and we do not have a planning from the Police and another from the municipality, “said the mayor-elect.

He said that this unified plan should have indicators and goals such as the reduction of crimes and the increase in the perception of security.

Muñoz also requested that weekly meetings be held with the Commander of the District of Quito to take the pulse of the security situation.

“We are happy with the incorporation of those 1,126 who will be able to join the District at the end of May. We have decided to hold a joint event so that we can provide these police officers with the logistical capacity they need. And if the Municipality can, with the security fee, support this logistical capacity, it will do so, “he assured.

He anticipated that the delivery of motorcycles and Community Police Units is pending so that police officers can fulfill their duties.

He proposed that the security tax (economic resources collected to cover security services) to be planned for 2024 and the reform that can be done for this 2023 be worked on together with the Police.

For this year, the security tax was around USD 10 million, a part of that item will go to the security of Quito residents and the Police.

In addition, Muñoz proposes that there are safe trails in places with the greatest conflict of Quitowith the readaptation of public space, lighting and urban art, as well as security devices.

The actions of the Police must have a strong territorial anchorage. «We do not get anything if they are only around the General Command. We need them to be in the neighborhoods », he emphasized.

In Quito there is a high rate of crime involving firearms, an effective response must be given but the issue was not discussed at the meeting, he concluded Muñoz.

The Police will increase the rounds in shops in the city and in extortion controls. More police officers will be assigned to the Units that are in charge of prosecuting this crime.