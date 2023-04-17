Number of traffic fatalities in Lower Saxony increases again | > – News

Status: 04/17/2023 10:02 p.m In 2022, more people died in road traffic accidents in Lower Saxony than in the previous year. Despite this, the numbers remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Last year, 370 people died on Lower Saxony’s roads – 18 more than in 2021. The number of road deaths rose by 5.1 percent. This emerges from the traffic accident statistics presented by Lower Saxony’s Minister of the Interior, Daniela Behrens (SPD), on Monday. Despite the increase, the number of fatalities is the second lowest since statistics began more than 60 years ago.

The pandemic only had a minor impact on traffic

In contrast to previous years, the corona pandemic had little effect on road traffic, said Behrens. So there was more traffic and more accidents. At the same time, the number of road deaths is still below the results of 2019, the year before the corona pandemic. “But with 370 fatalities, there are still too many people who have lost their lives,” said Behrens.

Risk groups: children and seniors

Children up to the age of 14 were particularly at risk from fatal traffic accidents last year – the number of fatalities rose from 5 to 13. Around 20 percent more children were injured in road traffic than in 2021. Senior citizens over the age of 65 were also a risk group in 2022 115 dead – four more than last year. Over 50 percent of the deceased from this age group caused the accident themselves.

More cyclists die in accidents

Almost half of the traffic fatalities were so-called “unprotected road users” – i.e. on foot, by bicycle or pedelec. With a total of 58 people, around 26 percent more cyclists died in accidents than in the previous year. There was a decrease in fatal traffic accidents involving motorcyclists: Here the number of traffic fatalities fell by almost 23 percent compared to 2021.

Almost 200,000 traffic accidents

Overall, the police recorded 199,982 accidents last year. That is 4.1 percent more than in 2021. Like the number of road deaths, the number of seriously injured (7.9 percent) and slightly injured (13.3 percent) also increased.

More accidents under the influence of alcohol

The main cause of road accidents with fatalities was again excessive speed. Failure to give way, errors when overtaking and turning, and too little distance between vehicles often lead to accidents. Compared to the previous year, alcohol or other intoxicating substances played a more frequent role. Here, the police recorded an increase of 16.6 percent.

Focus on road safety

“Vision Zero, i.e. a world without casualties and traffic accidents on our roads, remains the focus of the joint work with our partners,” said Daniela Behrens. To this end, the police will intensify prevention work and controls in 2023. The focus of road safety work is on the topic of “consideration in road traffic”. “With attention, caution, respect and appreciation, it is much safer to move forward on the road,” said the minister.

