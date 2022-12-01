December has arrived and it’s time to redo the numbers game. Also this month we decide which articles to read not based on the title, but on a number that we find between the pages and that catches our attention.

Like this: 18 miles. It is the number of students in a high school in the Philippines. There are so many that they take turns to attend lessons: some enter at 6 in the morning, others at 7.

Or this: 52 the years orca Lolita has spent locked up in a Miami, Florida water park since she was captured in 1970;

180 they are the inhabitants of a French village who have to say “hello” every time they enter the town hall;

37 the percentage of readers of Internazionale Kids who would gladly taste an insect for the good of the planet;

2 the number of memories we use to store memories (fortunately one of the two erases everything quickly, otherwise we would be forced to remember many useless numbers);

250 the grams of pumpkin you need to prepare spätzle.

And finally there is a 1 immersed in a spatial landscape. This number can only mean one thing: the first episode of the comic set in an imaginary lunar station is out. Enjoy the reading!