Home News Numbers – Martina Recchiuti – International
News

Numbers – Martina Recchiuti – International

by admin
Numbers – Martina Recchiuti – International

December has arrived and it’s time to redo the numbers game. Also this month we decide which articles to read not based on the title, but on a number that we find between the pages and that catches our attention.

Like this: 18 miles. It is the number of students in a high school in the Philippines. There are so many that they take turns to attend lessons: some enter at 6 in the morning, others at 7.

Or this: 52 the years orca Lolita has spent locked up in a Miami, Florida water park since she was captured in 1970;

180 they are the inhabitants of a French village who have to say “hello” every time they enter the town hall;

37 the percentage of readers of Internazionale Kids who would gladly taste an insect for the good of the planet;

2 the number of memories we use to store memories (fortunately one of the two erases everything quickly, otherwise we would be forced to remember many useless numbers);

250 the grams of pumpkin you need to prepare spätzle.

And finally there is a 1 immersed in a spatial landscape. This number can only mean one thing: the first episode of the comic set in an imaginary lunar station is out. Enjoy the reading!

Also in this issue:

Can you get me a cat?
Let’s try to put ourselves in the shoes of a pet.

Indelible memories
Because we forget some things quickly, while others are imprinted in memory.

An almost real dolphin
In a water park in California you can swim with Delle, a robotic dolphin.

See also  Covid in Italy, the bulletin of August 13: update on positive cases, hospitalized and healed

Are some forms of climate protest exaggerated?
Some say yes, some say no.

The Golden Age of Dinosaurs
Spinosaurus e Crocodylus in the photos by Paolo Verzone.

And so on!

Internazionale Kids is a monthly magazine for girls and boys. It publishes the best of newspapers from around the world for readers aged 7 to 13.

You may also like

Borgofranco, art and creativity ai Balmetti

The rapid rise of the epidemic situation in...

Waiting lists, doctors against Schillaci: “Not increases, but...

Seeking refinement, accuracy, detail and solidity – optimizing...

Don Luigi Gloazzo: “Poverty is spreading because of...

Catullo, the exhibition for the 200th anniversary of...

Change the rave decree, only entertainment punished

The World Cup in Qatar and an alternative...

Seek refinement, precision, detail and solidity-optimize and refine...

Ivrea, crowds to listen to Pif and his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy