Numbers of fighters were monitored in the ranks of the “Rapid Support” militia from the resistance committees and the “Shah” parties, led by “Khaled Ajouba”

A video clip spread of a member of the “Press” Resistance Committees called “Khaled Ajouba” wearing “Kadmul” and carrying weapons in the ranks of the rebel “Rapid Support” militia and mercenaries, during today’s battles in the “Armored Corps.” This was preceded by multiple appearances of “Ajouba” in civilian areas. It accuses the “Sudanese army” of bombing citizens’ homes.

“Ajouba” was also a member of the committee to remove the empowerment of the June 30 regime, and he was accused of extorting foreign businessmen and seizing large sums of money and cars during his work in the committee.

Another picture had spread of a member of the “Nasser Extension” resistance committees, who belongs to the “Communist” Party, called “Ali Ismail,” nicknamed “Kabuki.” He was killed by the Special Action Forces while he was also in the ranks of the rebel militia.

At the beginning of this week, activists circulated a video clip of a member of the Sudanese Congress Party in the Bahri Al-Safia region, while he was in the grip of the people of the region, who accused him of cooperating with the rebel militia, guiding them to the homes of regular force officers, and helping them in looting.

A member of the “Sudanese Congress” party called “Maryam Ahmed” participated in the sessions of the central “Qaht” parties in Addis Ababa in the middle of last week, and “Maryam” became famous for her declared support for the “Rapid Support” militia on her private and well-known accounts on social networking sites.

