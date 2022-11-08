Home News Nuoro, a house collapses: two missing people are sought
Nuoro, a house collapses: two missing people are sought

Nuoro, a house collapses: two missing people are sought

Explosion in a house on the outskirts of Tiana, in the province of Nuoro. According to what was communicated to the fire brigade inside the completely collapsed house, there were four people. Two were pulled alive from the rubble while searches for the other two missing are underway. USAR teams are coming from Tempio and Cagliari.

According to initial information, a large gas cylinder exploded in the house. The 118 rescued an 83-year-old woman, rescued by the firefighters and transported in red code to the San Francesco hospital in Nuoro by a self-employed doctor who arrived from Sorgono in Tiana. The husband was accompanied, however, with the helicopter rescue in Cagliari, always in red code: he presents trauma to the chest and abdomen, after being extracted alive from the rubble.

