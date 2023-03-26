news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MONTESILVANO MARINA, MARCH 26 – “This is the largest merger in Italy and will go down in history”. This is supported by the president of the New breaking latest news Statute Commission, Enzo Fidanza, municipal councilor of the Democratic Party in Montesilvano, regarding the union of the Municipalities of breaking latest news, Montesilvano and Spoltore.



“It is a merger that is attentive to all levels – President Fidanza explains to ANSA – and there is a curiosity for a merger so great as to turn the spotlight on our metropolitan area: as soon as we leave the borders of Abruzzo there is a This story will set an example: we have also helped some regulatory paths that were not clear before.



Our parliamentarians in a transversal way helped us to modify some rules which did not allow such large cities to merge because the rules were made really well, but they concerned small municipalities, as soon as the big cities intervened those rules were no longer enough”.



“From the moment we ran into these problems – he recalls – and raised them, the Ministry of the Interior and the MEF have already produced regulatory changes, therefore, for example, the role of the city councilor before the merger which also identifies us as if we were already councilors of the big city from a legal point of view; or the financial aspect, the so-called 10 million euros of funds for each year for ten years for the merger, there was in fact a rule, but it had a maximum of one million euros a year, that is, it was not parameterized to the size of our Municipalities”.



According to Fidanza “there has been and therefore there is attention also in parliamentary and governmental headquarters, first with the Draghi government and now with the Meloni one”. “Beyond the political color – he adds – I have noticed the need to learn more about the question of the merger and to marry our requests, refining the administrative machine at a national level to accompany the process. It would be a real shame if we let hand with respect to what could be the indications that may come from the base”. (HANDLE).

