Nuquí: a juvenile whale shark was found dead on a beach

Taken from @vanedelatorre

Yesterday, May 22, on a beach near the unfinished Nuquí boardwalk, a juvenile whale shark was found dead. Apparently the animal had been dead for more than a week. It had fishing net marks and a side wound like a knife or propeller.

The whale shark was buried on the same beach.

The whale shark (Rhincodon typus) is the world‘s largest extant fish, at approximately 12m in length. It is fed by filtering. It inhabits warm tropical and subtropical waters. It is stated that it has inhabited the Earth for 60 million years and its population has been reduced by 50% in the last 80 years.

