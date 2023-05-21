Home » Nuquí: final phase of improvement work on the airport runway
Nuquí: final phase of improvement work on the airport runway

Nuquí: final phase of improvement work on the airport runway

The Civil Aeronautics of Colombia reported that the work to improve the runway at the ‘Reyes Murillo’ airport in Nuquí is in the final stage. This project comes from the year 2021.

57,444 million pesos are being invested in the expansion of the runway, adaptation of security strips and maintenance on the ground and air sides.

This improvement means more air connectivity and the operation of larger capacity aircraft.

The EasyFly company requested permission from the Aeronautics to provide the air transport service for passengers from Nuquí to and from Bogotá, Medellín and Pereira.

