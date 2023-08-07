Nuquí: first flight with a 48-passenger ATR42 aircraft

This morning, August 7, the inaugural flight of the Satena airline was made between Medellín and Nuquí, with an ATR42-600 aircraft with 48 passengers.

The runway at the Reyes Murillo de Nuquí airport was expanded and improved in rigid concrete, which allows larger capacity aircraft to operate at this air terminal in Colombia.

“This aircraft is larger than those currently used on this route, providing greater comfort and capacity for more passengers. In addition to this, now passengers can carry up to 15kg of hold luggage and 5kg of hand luggage,” Satena said.

The Medellín – Nuquí and Quibdó – Nuquí flights will be available on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The prices of the tickets for the flights start at $222,500 for Quibdó-Nuquí and from $246,000 for Medellín-Nuquí, for purchases through the airline’s website.

