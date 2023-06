The mayor of Nuquí, Yefer Arley Gamboa Palacios, delivered a modern community park on the sidewalk of Partadó, intended for fun, entertainment and development of children.

This park has 380 square meters and will benefit more than 500 people, which includes children’s games, squares for families to rest and stay, flower pots for tree planting, artificial lighting, access ramps, nine galvanized metal poles with 60 w led type luminaires , stairs and steps.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook