Nuquí: two patients have died due to difficulties in transfers

In less than a week, in Nuquí, two patients died waiting for the Civil Aeronautics to allow the arrival of ambulances, according to the mayor.

“If a person today becomes seriously ill and needs to be referred, he is dead, he has a tombstone on his head because there is no way to get him out, Aerocivil must guarantee the minimum conditions for ambulances to land in Nuquí,” said Yefer Gamboa Palacios. , mayor of the municipality.

At this time there are restrictions at the Nuquí airport, it only has 700 meters for air operations.

For four days, the family of 74-year-old Aristarco Perea Mena did everything humanly possible to get him transferred to a second-level hospital, but the restrictions at the Nuquí airport delayed everything. “Because of that, it has not been possible to send an airplane that complies with the security protocol,” said Eladio Perea Bonilla, son of Aristarco Perea.

The most worrying thing about the case is that the patients they manage to transfer from the Pacific coast of Choco arrive at the San Francisco de Asís hospital, today in crisis due to the massive resignation of twenty specialists who are owed five months’ salary.

“If the specialists resign because they are not paid, then where are we, the users, going to go?” said Manuel Mena, a relative of a transferred patient.

