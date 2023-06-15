Home » Nuremberg | Attempted murder – suspect turns himself in
Nuremberg | Attempted murder – suspect turns himself in

Nuremberg | Attempted murder – suspect turns himself in

A 22-year-old turned himself in to the police in Nuremberg on Tuesday, as the police are only now reporting. He attacked an acquaintance with a knife the day before. Late in the evening the man was sitting with his friend on a park bench when he suddenly stabbed him in the neck with his knife. However, the victim can still call an ambulance. He is taken to the hospital but was not in a life-threatening condition. Proceedings for attempted murder are now being instituted against the attacker. It is unclear why he attacked his friend.

