Nuremberg | Caught returning

The Old Town Festival in Nuremberg has now become the target of two vandals. As the police report, two 17-year-olds break into several showmen’s stalls. Among other things, they steal drinks and mugs which they then destroy. While the police are still interviewing witnesses, the two return to the crime scene. When they spot the patrol they try to escape. During the check, officers found suspected stolen property and pepper spray. The two now have to answer on suspicion of particularly serious theft.

