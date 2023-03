Things are getting futuristic in the DB Museum in Nuremberg. The special exhibition “FUTURALIS” will open on Friday (March 24). Paths and wrong turns on rails”. Content of the exhibition are various revolutionary ideas to replace the railway. In addition, the museum shows experiments from three centuries with documents from all over the world.

Info below dbmuseum.de/futurails

© DB Museum/Daniel Karmann

