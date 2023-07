It doesn’t always have to be a fine. The police have now shown this in downtown Nuremberg. At the prevention days for cyclists, they have addressed cyclists in recent weeks. They were going in the wrong direction on the cycle path, for example, or rode on the road despite the cycle path. Instead of a fine or a warning, the police officers used explanatory talks. The police to this action now a positive balance. In the vast majority of cases, the officials met with the approval of road users.

