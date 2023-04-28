Nuremberg | Emu offspring in the Tiergarten

Good news from Nuremberg Zoo. The emus have offspring. It’s the first time in more than 20 years that emu chicks are out and about in the enclosure. By the way, the emus share this with the giant kangaroos. Incidentally, the father takes care of the rearing of the seven chicks. It is also common for emus that the rooster takes over the incubation and is responsible for the offspring.

© © Nuremberg Zoo / Thomas Hahn

Characteristic of emu chicks is their striped plumage, with which they are well camouflaged in tall grass. After about half a year, the chicks are independent and dare to explore on their own.

