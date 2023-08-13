Nuremberg fans cause property damage at the game in Bremen

In terms of sport, 1. FC Nürnberg got off to a dream start in the first half at fifth division club FC Oberneuland and quickly led with several goals – but what happened at the same time behind the stands in the first half of the cup game ended up spoiling the mood in the camp of both clubs : Fans of 1. FC Nuremberg stormed a large drinks stand that had been specially set up and stocked for the spectators from Franconia. The stand had to be cleared and closed, resulting in considerable material damage. In addition, the FCO is now complaining about a loss of income because this beverage stand was supposed to supply the more than 1000 FCN fans who had traveled with them. According to initial information, there were no injuries among the employees.

