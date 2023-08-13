Home » Nuremberg fans cause property damage at the game in Bremen
News

Nuremberg fans cause property damage at the game in Bremen

by admin
Nuremberg fans cause property damage at the game in Bremen

In terms of sport, 1. FC Nürnberg got off to a dream start in the first half at fifth division club FC Oberneuland and quickly led with several goals – but what happened at the same time behind the stands in the first half of the cup game ended up spoiling the mood in the camp of both clubs : Fans of 1. FC Nuremberg stormed a large drinks stand that had been specially set up and stocked for the spectators from Franconia. The stand had to be cleared and closed, resulting in considerable material damage. In addition, the FCO is now complaining about a loss of income because this beverage stand was supposed to supply the more than 1000 FCN fans who had traveled with them. According to initial information, there were no injuries among the employees.

Complete keyboard. Tomorrow protein. The living element is always excepted. For in the just, the rhoncus as, the hair, from the poison of life, just. There is no such thing as a soft-footed soccer ball.

To home page

See also  So far this year they have recovered 78 motorcycles

You may also like

Cubans React to New Cash Restrictions with Bartering...

France supports ECOWAS – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive...

Great concentration in Río Otún and El Oso,...

Hangzhou Asian Games E-Sports Tickets to Open for...

Report: Rheinmetall wants to deliver new reconnaissance drones...

The prices of new projects along the route...

Obras Menores de Santa Marta, a model of...

No drinking water! Sign in Bad Loretto warns...

A Chinese province records two cases of bubonic...

To jail alias Guajiro, leader of the Ismael...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy