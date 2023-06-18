Home » Nuremberg | Gunshots trigger police action
Nuremberg | Gunshots trigger police action

The noise of gunshots startled some residents on Muggenhofer Strasse in western Nuremberg on Saturday morning, according to the Middle Franconia police. Around 7 a.m. they heard shots from a neighboring apartment and reported this to the operations center. After the apartment in question could be located, a special commando was deployed.
She met a 59-year-old man there and secured a blank pistol. An alcohol test on the suspect shows a value of 2 per mille. The police have now initiated criminal proceedings on suspicion of dangerous bodily harm.

