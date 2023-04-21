Nuremberg | medic attacked

Two paramedics in Nuremberg had a bad day at work. They are after a call to their ambulance when a man approaches them and asks for medication that he needs for his mental illness. When they refuse, the man becomes aggressive, kicks the car and smashes the side window of the ambulance with a broom. He narrowly misses the head of a paramedic. A police patrol is able to overpower the man and takes him to a specialist clinic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

