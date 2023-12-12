Home » Nuremberg | One tree per baby
In the Klingenfeld forest area in the south of Nuremberg, Mayor Christian Vogel (left), Mayor Marcus König (right) and Jörg Beckmann, deputy director of the zoo and biological director (5th from left), planted the last six of a total of 5,031 trees of the year in the presence of families 2022 – one for every newborn.

In Nuremberg, a children’s forest is being created, so to speak. The city has planted trees in the south of Nuremberg – one for every newborn child. That’s why the forest area is now 5,031 trees richer – that corresponds to the babies from 2022 – the year 2023 is still running. It is the third year of the “One tree per baby” campaign. The city has already planted over 10,700 trees for the ’20 and ’21 vintages.

