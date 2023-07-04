Home » Nuremberg | Over 200 champions awarded
News

It was a special day for over 200 craftsmen and women in Nuremberg. They received their master craftsman’s certificates in the Frankenhalle – the well-deserved appreciation after intensive learning, a masterpiece produced and successful examinations, according to the Chamber of Crafts for Middle Franconia. The freshly crowned champions were able to enjoy their celebration together with around 800 invited guests.

