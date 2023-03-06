The guests will probably keep this restaurant visit in the center of Nuremberg in unpleasant memories. A man was in the back of the restaurant on Karolinenstrasse. On the way to the exit, he randomly sprays pepper spray around the room. Employees and guests had to leave the restaurant for a short time. After appropriate ventilation, the operation in the restaurant can be continued. A search for the man was unsuccessful. The police have launched investigations on suspicion of dangerous bodily harm.

