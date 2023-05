A purse thief scared a 70-year-old woman in Nuremberg last night. The woman is walking down the street when a young man snatches her handbag and flees. After a short time, the police then already report a search success. A patrol arrests a 27-year-old suspect. The officials found part of the loot on him. The man is now awaiting trial. The woman escaped with a fright.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook