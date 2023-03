Now it is sad certainty that two of the three Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof stores in Nuremberg will be closed at the end of July. The branches in Königstraße and Langwasser are affected, the branch at Lorenzkirche is to be retained. Mayor Marcus König has announced that he does not want to simply accept the closure. In his opinion, Nuremberg has a lot to offer and the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof stores are also justified.

