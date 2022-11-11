IVREA. A sentence defined as unique of its kind by the defense completely overturned on appeal. Last March the ASL / To4 was sentenced to pay the missed wages and legal costs to a nurse from a small town in the Eporediese who was suspended from service because she had not vaccinated against the Coronavirus. Yesterday, however, the decision of the Turin Court of Appeal which legitimizes the behavior of the local health company, represented by the lawyer Andrea Castelnuovo, court of Turin.

The 55-year-old nurse, represented by the lawyers Cinzia Persico and Marco Pinato, had served at the Castellamonte hospital until the day of suspension from work and was reinstated after the sentence of the Ivrea court. The healthcare company had been ordered to pay the salaries accrued and not received from the date of the suspension to that of the actual readmission to service and to reimburse the applicant for the legal costs. The ASL / To4, however, was awaiting the decision of the Court of Appeal to proceed or not with the compensation.

The story dates back to 4 September 2021, the day on which the nurse should have been vaccinated at the vaccination hub of Cuorgnè and had presented herself accompanied by the lawyers, explaining to the vaccinator that she would be vaccinated, as the obligation had come into force. vaccination for health service workers, but without signing the informed consent. For the nurse, compulsory vaccination in order to practice her profession was equal to compulsory medical treatment and her consent was not required. On that occasion the vaccinator had been categorical: it was not possible to administer the dose of the anti-Covid vaccine without her authorizing it. From that moment on, the nurse had been suspended from service and for this reason she had appealed to the civil section dedicated to the work of the court of Ivrea.

The Turin Court of Appeal on Thursday 10th fully accepted the appeal presented by the lawyer Castelnuovo in opposition to the sentence issued by the court of Ivrea which a few months ago had accepted the appeal of the suspended nurse. “I challenged the sentence considering it wrong and fundamentally unjust, explaining in a very complex appeal the reasons that made the nurse’s refusal to vaccinate senseless – comments the lawyer Castelnuovo. – Anyone is free not to get vaccinated, but it is not fair to make claims against the public employer, demanding wages without working, as it is not for the ASL to create comfortable jobs for no-vaxes. We have explained the reasons why it is illegitimate to expect a company to put itself, whenever an employee decides not to get vaccinated, looking with the lantern for a place of convenience, away from everyone, completely isolated, where it is not dangerous for oneself and for others. The ASL approved a resolution with which it regulated the situation, reserving the very few places available for fragile subjects, for those who for objective and clinical reasons cannot get vaccinated, and this cannot be to their detriment in favor of those who, for reasons that are most often unscientific, decide not to get vaccinated and in any case expect public pay ”.

The lawyer Persico, defender of the nurse, awaits the reasons: «For now we have only the reading of the device. The ASL focused the appeal on relocation and informed consent. We await the reasons and we will evaluate the appeal to the Supreme Court ».