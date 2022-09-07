IVREA. From 1 January 2022 to 30 June, 43 nurses were hired in Asl / To4. Of these, 19 are permanent and 24 are temporary. With respect to fixed-term hires, six were already in force in the ASL / To4 with labor agency contracts. These are the data provided by the general management of the ASL / To4 led by Stefano Scarpetta. He adds that with these assumptions the ASL / To4 managed to guarantee the turnover of nursing staff. Another ten nurses will be hired to cover further terminations while the ASL has approved 12 administration contracts to replace the staff suspended until the end of the year. “Currently – underline from the general management – the recruitment procedures of this staff are underway as well as the nurses with contracts administered to the temporary agency have been requested which, to date, has provided 4 out of 12. It is understood that the actual commissioning requires times that are not always immediate ». It is clear that it is very complicated to recruit nurses.

The intervention of the ASL / To4 is in response to the position taken by the Nursind which, through the mouth of Giuseppe Summa, underlined the lack of staff and the fact that part of the recruitments are simply the change of contract of nurses who already work in the ASL / To4. Summa always stresses the need for clarity on the use of funds for the enhancement of local nursing services with the recruitment of 80 family nurses. On this, the response of the ASL / To4 management is cryptic: “With reference to the funding for intensive care / strengthening of local nursing services, the same were used in compliance with the regional guidelines and aimed at combating the emergency Covid ». And on this point Nursind replies: «If you look at the situation of our structures, you wouldn’t think so. However, we are still waiting for a response to our request to the ASL to have a detailed account of those funds. If this direction continues to say that things are going well and there are no problems, it is inevitable that things will get worse ”.

The management – it must be said – is perfectly aware of the difficulty of recruiting personnel and in this sense the massive use of the recruitment agencies of doctors and nurses and agreements with the private sector to maintain the services and recover the waiting lists that have grown out of all proportion since the pandemic has begun. Scarpetta underlines how to go ahead to sift through the ranking still in force for the recruitment of permanent nurses and announces a fixed-term competition as soon as the autumn graduation sessions are concluded. Meanwhile, a new competition for the recruitment of permanent nurses with the aim of drawing up a ranking from which all the healthcare companies in the province of Turin can draw is being organized by the City of Health and Scientists.to. It is known, however, that the times of the competitions are not short. On average, thousands of applicants for a fixed rate enroll in the stabilization competitions and to get to conclude tests and interviews and have a usable ranking it takes months. On 7 September, however, an Asl / To4 – trade union meeting is scheduled on expiring contracts for health and social workers.