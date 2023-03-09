▲Participants are taking a group photo at the first forum of the Korea Pharmaceutical Bio-Healthcare Association held at the international conference hall on the 20th floor of the Gwanghwamun Press Center in Seoul. (Photo courtesy of the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio Association)

There was an opinion that it is necessary to activate open innovation based on digitalization and convergence to foster the pharmaceutical bio industry in Korea.

Won Hee-mok, a special professor at Seoul National University, presented such a plan as a keynote speaker at the Korea Pharmaceutical Bio-Healthcare Forum held at the Seoul Press Center on the 9th. The first forum of the Korea Pharmaceutical Bio-Healthcare Association, held on this day, brought together experts from various fields to find ways to innovate the digital, bio, and healthcare industries.

In his keynote speech on the theme of ‘The 4th Industrial Revolution Era, the Pharmaceutical Bio-Healthcare Board is Changing’, Professor Won said, “‘Digitalization’ and ‘Convergence’ are the answers to fostering the biopharmaceutical industry,” and “‘Open innovation’ must be activated. ”he emphasized.

▲At the first forum of the Korea Pharmaceutical Bio-Healthcare Association held at the International Conference Hall on the 20th floor of the Gwanghwamun Press Center, Seoul National University special professor Won Hee-mok is giving a keynote presentation. (Photo courtesy of the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio Association)

According to market research firm Froster & Sullivan, the size of the global healthcare market, which was 2,603 ​​trillion won in 2021, is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 17%, expanding to 3,770 trillion won in 2027.

Chairman Won said, “Like Samsung did, we have to start chasing after them. “The scale of the global pharmaceutical market is 1,715 trillion won, but ours is only 27.2 trillion won. It is about 1.6%. The same applies to medical devices and digital healthcare. There are too many things that miss the timing due to various regulations. We need to deregulate proactively,” he stressed.

He continued, “We have to unite because the scale is small. We have to think about whether we will go together or die,” he said. “Open innovation that cooperates with each other must be activated. Handok invested 3 billion won in Welt for the purpose of joint development of digital therapeutics, and Daewoong Pharmaceutical started domestic sales of Sears Technology‘s wearable electrocardiogram monitoring medical device ‘Mobicare’. GC Green Cross, Dongkuk Pharmaceutical, and Yuhan Corporation are also making efforts to promote open innovation. Now I can never move forward alone. We have to work together,” he said.

▲At the 1st forum of the Korea Pharmaceutical Bio-Healthcare Association held at the international conference hall on the 20th floor of the Gwanghwamun Press Center in Seoul, Kang Gun-wook, professor at Seoul National University College of Medicine and chairperson of the International Future Society Healthcare Committee, is giving a presentation (Photo courtesy of the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Healthcare Association)

Kang Gun-wook, a professor at the Seoul National University School of Medicine and chair of the Healthcare Committee of the International Society for the Future, gave a presentation under the theme of ‘Medical My Data and Customized Healthcare with Consumer Participation’. Professor Kang said, “Consumers should have medical data, but they don’t. In the financial field, My Data is used to find dormant accounts that you do not know about, but in the health and medical field, information on vaccinations is not even searched.”

In 2020, the Ministry of Health and Welfare launched the ‘My Health Record’ app. However, due to lack of publicity, there are not many users. Professor Kang said, “The government has no choice but to move according to the budget. So I didn’t advertise. The service is very inconvenient. It would be better for the government to hand over the My Data business to the private sector and for the government to manage quality.”

Seoul National University Hospital, Korea University Medical Center, and Seoul Asan Medical Center allow patients to check their medical information. However, it can only be viewed and cannot be downloaded. In addition, important information such as ultrasound records are not provided.

Professor Kang said, “The Ministry of Health and Welfare standardized medical treatment information in hospitals through the ‘My Chart Project’ to make them compatible with each other. If the patient agrees, information is exchanged between medical institutions. However, it is a structure that patients cannot see,” he ordered, saying, “Anyone should be able to put medical information on their smartphone.”

At the same time, he said, regulations on information that can be obtained through genetic testing should be lifted. Professor Kang said, “Korea can only see 12 results through genetic testing,” and added, “The US checks 80,000 results. You can check if there are side effects of taking any medicine. The patient’s genetic information must be returned to the participant. The government tries to receive people’s data to build national biobig data, but does not return it. This is an act of mocking the consumer. It should be actively personalized so that it can be practically linked to prevention and treatment.”

Meanwhile, on January 13, the Korea Pharmaceutical and Bio-Healthcare Association was organized by six organizations, including the Korea Pharmaceutical Bio Association, Korea Smart Healthcare Association, Korea Biopharmaceutical Products Association, Korea Pharmaceutical Traders Association, Advanced Regenerative Medical Industry Association, and Korea New Drug Development Research Association. started to participate. Starting with this first forum, the federation plans to host and hold forums alternately every two months.