The wolf now lives permanently in the province of Belluno. This summer the bear came back alive (it was sighted in Comelico, passing through) and it is certain that in the territory of the Dolomiti Bellunesi National Park the golden jackal, a very shy animal and which is difficult to spot and therefore monitor, reproduced. . Kingdom of biodiversity, the province of Belluno, which thanks to a healthy environment and in many areas uncontaminated proves to be the ideal habitat for many animal species. The otters too

THE PROJECT

The Province body now aims to make a qualitative leap also for galliformes: Palazzo Piloni is working on a project together with the University of Florence, to recreate suitable habitats for black grouse, rock partridge and ptarmigan. Animals that prefer to live in the undergrowth, which after Vaia was heavily damaged.

The project is being defined, “but it is possible to access European funds to obtain funding for the improvement of habitats”, explains the provincial councilor in charge of wildlife management, Franco De Bon. “These species are already present in our territory, but over the years the population has suffered a rapid decline, mainly due to climate change. The project aims to recreate suitable habitats ».

NUTRIE

Spotted for the first time seven years ago, the nutria, a rodent mammal native to South America but a permanent presence in the entire Po Valley for years and the lower Veneto, also live permanently in Valbelluna.

The nutria tends to dig its lair in the banks of waterways and in fact moves along the Piave river: it has been spotted in Borgo Valbelluna, Limana, even in Perarolo, regardless of the temperatures that become more rigid as you go up in altitude. .

The first nutria carcass was found in 2015 by the Provincial Police in the Celarda area. Then specimens were seen in Soverzene, in Alpago, in Paludi, then throughout the Valbelluna, from Mel to Limana. Recently the last sightings in the area of ​​Perarolo, from which the otters could move further up the course of the Piave.

BEARS AND BEAVERS

No female bear has yet decided to settle in the province of Belluno to reproduce, but there have been sightings in the summer in the area bordering the province of Udine. The bear made some passages in Comelico, therefore, but without stopping.

And always in Comelico there have been some (unverified) reports of beavers. A species instead present in Alto Adige, but which could also arrive in the Belluno area, if it found the ideal conditions.