Nutrition trend Microgreens: Superfood from your own kitchen

sprouts are the germinated seeds. They are grown moist and dark. Everything is eaten, i.e. seeds, roots and cotyledons. Soybean and mung bean sprouts from Asian cuisine are particularly well known. Sprouts are grown in special germination vessels without daylight, substrate or soil and are harvested after just a few days.

Microgreens are green sprouts. They are sown on potting soil or substrate. When you harvest them, two or three small leaves have already formed. You cut them off above the roots. In contrast to the sprouts, they grow longer.

The decisive difference between sprouts and microgreens is the developmental stage.