NY: Policeman who did not help Dominican lieutenant being beaten is suspended | AlMomento.net

NYPD Officer Placed on Administrative Duty After Failing to Intervene in Brutal Subway Assault

NEW YORK – An NYPD officer has been placed on administrative duty and had his gun removed after video footage showed him standing by while a lieutenant was brutally beaten in a Bronx subway car.

The 68-second video footage shows Officer Manuel Morales holding a subway door and watching from the platform as Dominican lieutenant Gypsy Pichardo was repeatedly punched in the face and body on November 11 at train station 1 from 238th Street. Morales, who has almost 20 years on the job and earned $144,986 in 2022, did not intervene in the assault.

Pichardo, 53, and Morales had responded to the scene for a report of a knife fight when the assault occurred. The lieutenant is currently recovering at home from his injuries, while Morales was suspended two days later, pending an ongoing internal investigation.

“The officer is currently on modified duty pending an ongoing internal investigation,” an NYPD spokesperson said.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of police officers in the Bronx, as another officer was beaten just days later in a Bronx subway station after asking suspects to put out their cigarettes.

Lou Turco, President of the Lieutenants Benevolent Association, expressed concern that criminals are not afraid to confront police because they know they are unlikely to face punishment in most cases.

The NYPD is facing growing scrutiny over officers’ response to violent incidents, and this latest incident has raised further questions about the safety of officers and the department’s ability to protect its own.

The NYPD has not provided further details about the ongoing investigation, but the incident has sparked outrage and calls for accountability within the police department.