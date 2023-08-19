NYPD Officer Arrested for Leaking Federal Investigation Details to Gang Leader Boyfriend and Aiding in Escape

Former NYPD Officer Arrested for Leaking Investigation Details to Gang Leader Boyfriend

New York City – Gina Mestre, a former NYPD police officer, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy and racketeering for allegedly leaking details of a federal investigation to her boyfriend Andrew Done, a notorious gang leader known as “Horse,” and then assisting him in escaping to the Dominican Republic.

US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, described Mestre’s actions as a blatant abuse of her position of public trust. “Mestre brazenly exploited his position to help gang members in their own New York police precinct who were terrorizing the Bronx,” Williams said in a news release.

Done, who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy in November 2022 and admitted to fatally shooting a rival gang member, was sentenced to 35 years in prison earlier this year, reported Pix11.

Prosecutor Williams alleges that Mestre, 33 years old and previously assigned to the 52nd precinct in the Bronx, became intimately involved with Done, the recognized leader of the “Shooting Boys” gang based in the University Heights area. Since 2017, the gang has been implicated in robberies, drug sales, homicides, and arms trafficking. A major initiative to reduce armed violence in the area was underway in 2020.

Mestre was arrested on the night of August 15th and now faces multiple charges, including racketeering and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. If convicted, she could face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Additional charges, such as accessory to murder in aid of organized crime, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and the charge of leaking information about a federal grand jury investigation, carry maximum sentences between 15 and 20 years.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Mestre helped Done evade capture for the cold-blooded murder of a rival gang member that occurred in broad daylight on November 5, 2020. Surveillance photos provided by the authorities showed Done fatally shooting the victim. Mestre was part of an NYPD team assigned to apprehend him but allegedly communicated with Done secretly, giving him the opportunity to flee the United States.

In March 2022, 10 members of the “Shooting Boys” gang, including Done, were charged with multiple federal crimes, including murder. Done was eventually captured in the Dominican Republic several months later and brought back to the US to face a murder charge. It was around the same time that Mestre left the NYPD after a nine-year career.

This case bears similarities to another incident that occurred earlier this year when Alisa Bajraktarevic, an NYPD officer in The Bronx, was under internal investigation for allegedly obstructing narcotics detectives from arresting her alleged drug-dealing boyfriend.

It is important to note that all charges against Mestre and Bajraktarevic are currently accusations, and those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

