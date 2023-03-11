When the two seals emerge from the ice-cold water and curiously inspect their twelve-strong visitor with their saucer eyes, the tenors are gone – they are shocked in love. As tenor Alexander Herzog the Neapolitan song “`Oh My Sun“, the 17-year-old seal Jannik does not wait long and meets the tenor with a vocal mixture of seal minor.

The duo does not always work out harmoniously – the seal often sounds louder than the studied opera singer. The professional doesn’t let himself be disturbed and continues to sing, and so the very different songs form a unit for a moment that echoes through the Tiergarten.

Why do seals sing?

In nature, males compete for their beloved with deep vibrating sounds. In the Kleve zoo, scientists listened carefully to get to the bottom of the language of the seals. The sounds that normally came from the males were unexpectedly adapted by the seal Elektra.

After sufficient training, she reacted in the same way as you Buddy Jannik responded to certain signs and joined in the chants. On the date with the tenors, Elektra showed her singing talent when the song “ We are the World ” was sung polyphonically by the tenors at the edge of the pool.

goodbye kiss

There was also a kiss on the cheeks of the tenors when saying “goodbye” – wet and with an intense note of herring. Should the 12 tenors feel like singing with Jannik and Elektra between their concerts in the future, the next opportunity could be in Grömitz in Schleswig-Holstein.