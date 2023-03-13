Two young men enter Hazrat Umar’s party. They go and stand in front of a person sitting in the gathering and point their finger at him and say: “Ya Umar is that person.”

Umar asked him: “What has this person done?”

“O Ameerul Momineen! He has killed our father.”

Umar asked: “What are you saying?” Has he killed your father?” Umar, may Allah be pleased with him, addressed this person and asked: “Did you kill his father?”

That person says: “Yes Ameerul Momineen! Their father has been killed by me.

Umar (may Allah be pleased with him) asked: “How was the killing?”

The man said: “O Umar! Their father entered my field with his camel.” I refused. When he did not stop, I hit him with a stone. Which hit him directly in the head and he died on the spot”.

Umar (may Allah be pleased with him) said: “Then you will have to pay Qisas.” Death is the punishment for it. There is no need to write a decision and the decision is so irrevocable that there is no room for any discussion. Neither has any question been asked of this person about his family, nor has it been asked how noble his family is, nor has it been felt necessary to ask whether he is not from a respectable clan. , What is the rank or place in society? What did all these things mean to Umar, because if the matter is about the religion of Allah, no one can influence Umar, and no one can stop Umar on the issue of the implementation of Allah’s law. Why should Omar’s own son not stand as a murderer in front of him? Retribution will be taken from him too.

The man says: “O Commander of the Faithful, in the name of Him by whose command the heavens and the earth are established, let me go back to my wife and children in the desert so that I may tell them that I will be killed.” . They have no refuge except Allah and Me. I’ll be back later.”

Umar Radiyallahu Anhu says: “Who will guarantee you that you will go to the desert and come back?” A silence falls on the congregation. No one even knows his name. Knowing about his clan, tent or house etc. is a matter of later. Who will guarantee it? Is it a matter of a ten dirham loan or a guarantee for a piece of land or a deal for a camel? On the other hand, there is a matter of guaranteeing a neck that is to be blown off by the sword, and no one is like that who, on the issue of the enforcement of Allah’s Shariat, Umar (may Allah be pleased with him)

object or stand up for the recommendation of that person and there is no one who can think of becoming an intercessor. Umar himself is also affected by this situation because the condition of this person has surprised everyone. Should this person really be killed as revenge and his children left to starve? Or should he be allowed to go back without bail? If he does not return, the blood of the deceased will be in vain. Umar himself is also sitting with his head bowed. Looking at the situation and looking at the young people with pleading eyes: “Forgive this person” The young people give their final decision without any hesitation: “No Ameerul Momineen! Except the one who kills our father.” Grant, this cannot be done.” Umar looked at the crowd once again and asked loudly: “O people! Is there anyone among you who can vouch for him?” Abu Dharr Ghaffari (RA) stood up with his old age full of asceticism and sincerity and said: “I vouch for this person.” Umar (RA) said: Abuzar! He has killed.” Abu Dharr (RA) gives his irrevocable decision: “Yes! Even if the murder was not done.” Umar Radiyallahu Anhu: “You know

Abu Dharr: “I don’t know.” Umar: “Then how are you guaranteeing?” Abu Dharr: “I have seen the attributes of the believers on his face and I think so.” It’s not lying. God willing, it will come back.” Umar Radiyallahu Anhu: “Look at Abu Dharr. If he does not come back in three days, I will have to see the shock of your separation.” Abu Dharr, may Allah be pleased with him, replied firmly on his decision: “Amir al-Mu’minin! Then Allah is the Owner.” After getting a three-day respite from Umar, that person left. For some necessary preparations, to say goodbye to his wife and children, to find a way for them after him, and then to return back with the intention of being killed to pay Qisas, and then after three nights, Umar (may Allah be pleased with him) How can you forget this matter? He counted every moment and cut it. At the time of Asr, the preaching goes again in the city. The young man is eager to avenge his father and a crowd of people has gathered to see the implementation of Allah’s law. Abu Dharr also came and sat in front of Umar.

Umar asked: “Where is that man?” Abu Dharr replied briefly: “I have no idea, O Ameerul Momineen.” Abu Dharr

Allah Anhu looks at the sky where the sun seems to be going faster than usual in its haste to set. He is a scholar in the gathering. No one but Allah knows what is going to happen today. It is true that Abu Dharr resides in the heart of Umar. Do it, cut it and hand it over to Abu Dharr, but here the matter is of Shariat. God's orders comply. No game is going to be a spectacle. Neither is measuring one's status or ability. It is not according to the circumstances and events, nor is time and space to be brought into the middle. If the killer doesn't come, the guarantor's neck is visible. A few moments before sunset, that person comes. The voice of Allahu Akbar comes out of the mouth of Hazrat Umar. At the same time, the congregation chants Allahu Akbar. Umar Radiyallahu Anhu addresses this person and says: "O person! Even if you did not come back, what would we have done to you? Neither did anyone know your home nor did anyone know your address." He said: "Amir al-Mu'minin! By Allah, it is not your business. It is about the one who knows all about the visible and the invisible. Look, I'm here. Leaving your children alone in the desert like baby birds. There is neither the shadow of a tree nor the name and sign of water. I am here to be killed. I was just afraid that someone might say that now the fulfillment of promises has risen from among the people." Umar turned to Abu Dharr and asked: "Abu Dharr! Was it guaranteed?" Abu Dharr said: "O Umar! I was afraid that no one would say that the good has been taken away from the people." Syedna Umar paused for a moment and then asked the two young men what they are saying now. The youth, whose father had died, cried and said: "O Ameerul Momineen! We forgive him because of his righteousness. We are afraid that no one will say that forgiveness and forgiveness have been taken away from the people." Umar, may Allah be pleased with him, shouted "Allahu Akbar" and tears started to fall down his beard. . He said: "O youth! May Allah give you a good reward for your forgiveness and mercy." "O Abu Dharr! May Allah reward you for helping this person in his trouble." "And O person! May Allah bless you.