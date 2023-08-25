OAS accuses the Maduro dictatorship of “inhuman torture practices” – EntornoInteligente

Luis Almagro claimed for the disappearance of the mother of a political prisoner accused of the failed attack with drones against Nicolás Maduro in 2018.

(Washington, United States) The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, denounced that the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela continues to apply “cruel and inhumane torture practices” and gave the case of Yosida Vanegas as an example. , a 67-year-old woman who is missing after being arrested last Tuesday, August 15.

Vanegas is the mother of a political prisoner of the Venezuelan regime, accused of participating in the foiled 2018 drone attacks against Maduro. This is the retired sergeant major Juan Carlos Monasterio, who was sentenced to 30 years.

Human rights defender Tamara Suju, who sponsored the cases against the Maduro regime that are being investigated at the International Criminal Court, reported that this situation is part of a “pattern of persecution carried out” by the Venezuelan dictatorship.

It may interest you: Prison, torture and rigged justice: this is how they punished 75 soldiers considered political enemies of the Maduro regime

Almagro, through his social networks, indicated that the OAS General Secretariat is requesting the “immediate release” of Vanegas. “We demand that cruel and inhuman torture practices such as these, carried out by the authorities in Venezuela, cease,” the diplomatic official wrote in his X account.

The arrest and disappearance

According to the account of the Casla Institute, directed by Suju, on Tuesday night, August 15, Yosida Vanegas de Monasterios was detained without an arrest warrant at the border post of the Bolivarian National Guard in La Pedrera, Táchira state.

Her daughter Giovanna reported that the last communication she had with Yosida was at 10:46 p.m. when she notified her by message that she was detained and would be transferred to Caracas.

They denounce the forced disappearance in Venezuela of the mother of a political prisoner

The case will be presented to the International Criminal Court and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights and the OAS Secretary General demanded the release of the 67-year-old woman

According to the organization, Yosida was detained in retaliation for being the mother of Monasterio and her family has not received any information about her whereabouts and fears for her life. “My mother is an elderly person, 67 years old, who suffers from hypertension, osteoarthritis, intestinal problems,” said Giovana Monasterio.

According to her, her mother was arrested “without any motive, argument and without any arrest warrant. Just for being the mother of Juan Carlos ”. According to her, she said in a video released by Suju, this Friday the 18th they still do not have any information about the whereabouts of her mother. “They do not report where they have it or release it from it. They don’t let her make a call to her family to at least give proof of life. I fear for her life, for her health, ”said her daughter Giovana.

The woman suffers from dizziness and cannot stand for a long time, so the conditions of detention that political prisoners in Venezuela usually suffer seriously expose her, because she must be up to date with her food, her family maintains.

According to the Casla Institute, this form of “persecution and reprisals against relatives of political prisoners has been repeatedly identified and denounced.”

“I demand that she be released immediately and I hold Nicolás Maduro, Iván Hernández (general director of Military Counterintelligence), Vladimir Padrino (Minister of Defense) and Granko Arteaga (head of the Special Affairs Unit in the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence)”, said his daughter.

It may interest you: Granko Arteaga, the man with a thousand faces and businesses who controls the fearsome Special Affairs unit of the Military Intelligence Service of Venezuela

Who is Juan Carlos Monasterios?

Monasterios is a first-class sergeant of the National Guard who requested military discharge after the protests against the Maduro regime in 2017.

Juan Carlos Monasterios is sentenced to 30 years for the failed drone attack against Maduro in 2018.

A short time later he was contacted by other soldiers who had also discharged to initiate actions against the regime. This is how he participated in the case of the drones, with which they frustratedly tried to attack Maduro on August 4, 2018.

That case went to trial, but in which the criminal proceedings were not respected, according to the lawyers. The arrests and searches were made without a warrant and the detainees were held incommunicado, tortured, and had very little contact with their lawyers.

After that trial, Monasterios was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The statement issued this Friday by the Casla Institute denounces the solitary confinement to which the regime submits the prisoners in “el Tigrito”, a punishment cell of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) in the famous El Helicoide building. Monasterios is there and also Captain Juan Carlos Caguaripano.

“Both were taken from their cells and taken to total isolation where they sleep on the floor without access to a bathroom or electricity,” denounces the institute, which has already announced that it will take the case to all international protection and complaint bodies, as well as to the International Criminal Court, where Suju already represents Monasteries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

