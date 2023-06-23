OAS Secretary received investigation into more than 10,000 ranchers victims of violence – news

The document, prepared and supported by Fundagán, was delivered at the 53rd General Assembly of that international organization, which was held in Washington.

The Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, received the investigations carried out by Fundagán in defense of the ranchers who were victims of violence in Colombia.

The delivery of the documents was made by the executive director of Fundagán, Nataly Delgado, within the framework of the 53rd OAS General Assembly, in the city of Washington, United States.

Fundagán, spokesperson for thousands of livestock victims

According to Nataly Delgado, the OAS Secretary General was delivered the academic paper entitled “end oblivion”; written with the support of the National Center for Historical Memory “The truth of the cattle victims to put an end to oblivion”; and the report of the Civil Commission for the Clarification of the Truth.

In this way, Fundagán becomes the spokesperson for thousands of livestock victims of violence and their families, who have experienced their own ordeal and stigmatization.

It is worth remembering that this Foundation, since its constitution, has advised and accompanied more than 10,000 victim ranchers free of charge, within the framework of the Victims and Land Restitution Law with the preparation of legal actions, such as guardianships and petition rights. , mostly.

end oblivion

“The experiences of the livestock victims of violence, with their own testimonies, have been compiled in an explicit and detailed way in several books whose title reveals precisely the objective of their creation. ‘End oblivion’”, expressed José Félix Lafaurie Rivera, executive president of Fedegán.

These books contain truly chilling accounts of how the murders and kidnappings of cattle farmers took place. “end oblivion” has had two compilations of successive acts of extreme violence that occurred in all departments of Colombian territory.

Two editions have been published: the first in 2009 and the second in 2013. The investigations obey two of the three strategic lines or institutional pillars of Fundagán, which are Human Rights and Social Responsibility.

Luis Almagro, Secretary General of the OAS, reviews one of the documents, the product of the investigation into ranchers victims of violence in Colombia.

In the first -Human Rights- Fundagán works to recover the memory of the livestock victims of violence in the country for several decades and, in turn, in the accompaniment and free legal advice to producers who have experienced the consequences of the conflict.

The second strategic line –Social Responsibility– is reflected in the organization of one of the most important social events in the country: ‘A cow for peace’, which to date has delivered more than 3,000 pregnant cows to the same number of low-income ranching families and victims of violence from irregular armed groups.

“In the hands of the OAS Secretary General, Luis Almagro, remains the record of the violence that has plagued the country’s ranchers for several decades at the national level, precisely with the aim of making them visible and restoring them to society. Colombian”, emphasized the executive president of Fedegán.

