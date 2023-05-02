Obaga at the head of the Moroccan University of Rugby

Hespress – W.L.L

Hicham Obaga was elected as the new president of the Royal Moroccan University of Rugby, during the work of the general assembly held on Monday, at the Royal Institute for Training of Executives Moulay Rachid in Salé.

Obaga, who held the position of Vice President of the University, was elected with 18 votes, while 8 abstained from voting and one was absent.

At the beginning of this general assembly, the university’s general secretary, Samir Al-Ghazali, indicated that 20 rugby associations (15 and 5 five regional leagues) attended, and that a quorum was completed to elect a new president.

In a statement to the press after his election, Obaga indicated that the main objective of the new office is to lift the suspension of Morocco’s membership by the Confederation of African Football and the International Federation, adding that it is a new stage for national rugby.

The same spokesman stated that “the African Union suspended Morocco’s membership 3 years ago, and the International Rugby Federation, which issued recommendations to lift this suspension, was contacted, especially after the 15th General Assembly was held,” praising the work of the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, which was keen to implement the recommendations of the International Federation. The game to lift the suspension of Morocco’s membership.

The new president also said that all commitments have been fulfilled to allow Morocco to return strongly to the African and international rugby arena, explaining that 25 rugby teams are currently playing in the national championship.

And Obaga added: “Reconsideration of the decision to lift the suspension is scheduled for May 10, and we are optimistic about the outcome of this procedure,” calling on all components of the national rugby family to work together and pay attention to this sport to restore its luster.